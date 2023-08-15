WEST BRANCH – District Health Department No. 2 (DHD2) is reminding residents to be mindful of animals, especially bats, that can carry rabies.
According to Dr. Mark Hamed, DHD2 medical director, if you are bitten or clawed by an animal you should wash the area thoroughly and contact your health care provider immediately to discuss treatment. Next, call your local health department office to determine the need for vaccination against rabies. There are vaccines to prevent rabies from developing in people who have been exposed to an infected animal.
The CDC defines an exposure to rabies as an animal bite penetrating skin, contact with an animal’s saliva or nervous system tissue, or contamination of open wounds, scrapes, and mucous membranes such as mouth or eyes. Bites and scratches from small animals like bats can be difficult to detect. If you are exposed to rabies, it is not an emergency, but you should seek care urgently.
Hamed said it is important to begin treatment soon after exposure because once rabies symptoms begin there is no treatment, and it is almost always fatal. Treatment for rabies consists of rabies immune globulin, a post-exposure prophylaxis, and four anti-rabies shots administered over 14 days.
According to DHD2, the best way to prevent rabies is to avoid contact with potentially infected animals. Raccoons, skunks, and bats are most often tested for rabies, and bats are responsible for most rabies exposures. Squirrels do not cause rabies among humans. Bites from squirrels, chipmunks, mice, and other small mammals are usually not considered a risk of rabies. Parents should advise children not to pet or touch wild animals. Never approach or handle any animal that looks or acts ill or behaves strangely.
“Before we recommend rabies vaccine, we’ll review the type of exposure you had when it happened, the animal you were exposed to, as well as laboratory and surveillance information for the area where the exposure occurred,” said Hamed. “If there is a bat in a room with an unattended child, pet, or someone who’s been sleeping or intoxicated, it can be hard to tell if they’ve been bitten or not.
“Make every effort to capture the bat in a container and call us to have it tested. If we can test it, we can determine if treatment is warranted. Without the bat, we must assume it had rabies – and treatment is crucial to avoid developing the disease.”
In addition, you may consider vaccinating your pets against rabies. The CDC recommends vaccinating against rabies for all pet dogs, cats, ferrets, and other animals that have frequent contact with humans. You may also consider vaccinating horses and other livestock.
For more information on rabies in Michigan, visit https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/managing-resources/wildlife/wildlife-disease/rabies.
If you have any questions regarding rabies exposure or treatment, call the DHD2 office at 1-800-504-2650.