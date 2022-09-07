EAST LANSING – Do you have prediabetes or are you at risk of getting diabetes?
Experienced coaches who will help you establish lifestyle changes that promote healthy eating, physical activity and goal setting during a free 22-week program over the duration of one full year. The program is offered by Michigan State University (MSU) Extension.
To be eligible, participants must:
• Be at least 18 years old
• Be overweight (Body Mass Index ≥25; ≥23 if Asian)
• Have a blood test result in the prediabetes range within the past year or have a previous clinical diagnosis of gestational diabetes.
Topics covered include:
• Nutrition/Physical Activity
• Eating Out
• Stress Management
• Shopping
• Staying Motivated
An information session will be held Tuesday Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. First class begins Tuesday Oct. 4, online via Zoom. Register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/NDPPOctober2022NL/.
The free program is supported financially by MSU Extension.
The program coaches are Laura Anderson and Nicole Wethington. For more information, email ander359@msu.edu.