OSCODA – Huron Shores Artisan Hall is opening its second year with two of the world’s oldest crafts, the art of jewelry and the art of quilt making.
On display opening March 10 until April 30 carrying on these timeless and time-honored traditions of adornment, comfort and decoration is work of sterling silver and gold with washed and weathered sea glass from around the world crafted by jeweler Cindy Mullen and quilts of all sizes and use, baby, bed, sofa and wall featuring the artistry of Barb Mac Donald. Also, her whimsical stuffed fogs are a delight.
Traditional watercolors for a little tike’s room are the work of Bev Chase. And sea glass and wire-wrap jewelry is the work of Shelley Goodlaski, Works featuring the Asian batik techniques, which use hot wax resist and dyes on fabric are now done with wax, pigments on rice papers. Peg Little’s batiks are done on Kinwashi rice paper.
The gallery hours are Sundays 1-4 p.m., Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Tuesday and Wednesday.