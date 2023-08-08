NATIONAL CITY – Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, a Michigan-based 501©3 non-profit organization, is launching an equine-assisted learning program to develop life skills in children with complex trauma needs.
Stable Moments® is an internationally recognized, evidence-based program model that Pegasus Springs is certified in as the only agency in Michigan.
There are more than 10,000 children in Michigan’s foster care system. Officials with Pegasus Springs believe everyone is responsible for unwanted, neglected and abused children, especially those who are living in their community. This is why they are launching a mentorship program for children in foster care in all areas of Northeast Michigan, according to a press release from the organization.
The Stable Moments® model is a low-cost program specifically designed for school-aged children five to 18, in foster care or who have experienced childhood trauma caused by abuse, neglect and/or abandonment. Childhood trauma affects brain development. Officials at Pegasus Springs said they take this trauma into account to provide healing during mentor sessions.
According to the press release, research shows the most important method of helping children through adverse childhood events is one stable relationship with a healthy adult. Stable Moments matches up one child, with one horse, and one community mentor, for one hour per week for 10 months, or a typical school year.
Pegasus Springs TRC Stable Moments® program begins Sept. 25. Contact Pegasus Springs to enroll your child in the program, or to become a volunteer mentor. A mentor meet-up is planned for early September. Sign up on its website first. No horse experience required. Online and in-person mentorship training and a background check is required.