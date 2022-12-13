CHRISTMAS SHOW

2022 CHRISTMAS SHOW — Sue Miller and the SPYDA cast rehearsing for the Shoreline Players 14th Annual Community Christmas Show. The free show will be Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Shoreline Players Theater.

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA — It’s beginning to look like Christmas especially at the Shoreline Players Theater. December 2022 marks the 14th anniversary of the Players’ Community Christmas Show. It has become a holiday tradition for many in the community and the Players are very proud of this annual event.

Organizers said there is no admission cost for the show as the theaters’ way of giving back to the area as well as showcasing the talent of their Shoreline Players Youth Drama Association (SPYDA), adult members and friends. Through the years this variety style show has featured an intricately programmed Christmas light show that is designed by Eric Joseph.

