OSCODA – The Shoreline Players are excited to announce their Winter Wonderland Grand Reopening this Saturday. The Players are very excited to welcome everyone back into the theater after being closed for most of the past two years.
The group was founded in 1973 and since then this is the first time they have been closed this long. On March 14, 2020, as they were about to open their winter comedy the country shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and that meant closing their doors until further notice.
Since then, the group held three outdoor cabaret shows, the premiere of the first feature length film by local production company Wendigoh Pictures and hosted the Epic Dragon and Epic Dragon Awakens laser light shows.
The members also stayed busy maintaining the theater only to discover in January 2021 that the heat exchanger on the boiler that had been in the building long before they acquired the theater in late 1998 had cracked.
After much hard work and fundraising their doors will officially reopen with a new furnace and a few other updates including air conditioning. All of this will allow the building to be comfortably in use year-round which is ideal since the theater is also the new home of the Oscoda Township’s various public in-person board meetings. The township will also broadcast their meetings virtually from the location.
And now the Players are looking forward to presenting a full season beginning with the Winter Wonderland Grand Reopening. The master of ceremony will be J.D. Hock and the show will be similar in format to their annual Christmas show.
It will include a variety of performances including singing, stories, poetry, the Shoreline Players Youth Drama Association (SPYDA) and an epic light show finale by Eric Joseph.
The Winter Wonderland Grand Reopening will be Saturday, January 22 at 7 p.m. at the Shoreline Players Theater. Doors will open at 6:40 p.m. and as in the past there will be general seating with no admission cost but a free will offering will be collected to support SPYDA program. Concessions will be available.
The theater is located next to the Robert Parks Library on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda.
For more information about this show or any upcoming Shoreline events go to Shoreline Players on Facebook or call 739-3586.