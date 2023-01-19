TAWAS CITY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) will be coming together with other partners in the local community on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to host a drive in support of Iosco Coats for Kids.
Teaming up with Tawas City Walmart, donations will be collected from noon to 5 p.m. outside of the store, which is located at 621 E. Lake St. (US-23).
Community Service Trooper Shane Noble, of the MSP West Branch Post, will again be coordinating the "Iosco Coats for Kids Stuff a Blue Goose" event.
A nickname for an MSP patrol car, the intent is to pack a "Blue Goose" full of warm winter clothing for those who could use a helping hand – similar to the Stuff a Blue Goose toy drives which the department hosts each year.
Noble says that other first responders, such as local police officers and firefighters, will also be on site to help gather donations.
Along with accepting new coats, the nonprofit Iosco Coats for Kids organization will also welcome donations of boots, hats, gloves and snow pants/snow suits.
Representative June Pursey points out that there are many adults in the community who could use a coat for the cold months, as well, and that currently, there is a particular need for women’s coats.
Monetary contributions are always appreciated also, to help the Coats crew take care of those in need.
As noted on the organization’s Facebook page, since the pandemic, they do not accept any used clothing but are grateful for new warm clothing donations.
"We will be shopping in the next few weeks to buy as many pairs of boots and snow pants as we can on clearance to help local kids and our funds are limited, so any help you can give us will be greatly appreciated," the information goes on.
They add that for people who are unable to make it to the Blue Goose event, but who still want to help, donations can be mailed to: Coats for Kids, 401 Main St., East Tawas, MI 48730.
Those from the organization say that the day of the drive is going to be a chilly one, so they are asking the community to come and support the local first responders who will be volunteering, and to help the Coats group ensure that no children go without a warm coat in the winter.
For more information about the nonprofit, visit the Iosco Coats for Kids Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Ioscocoats, or call 989-362-8161.