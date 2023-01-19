TAWAS CITY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) will be coming together with other partners in the local community on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to host a drive in support of Iosco Coats for Kids.

Teaming up with Tawas City Walmart, donations will be collected from noon to 5 p.m. outside of the store, which is located at 621 E. Lake St. (US-23).

