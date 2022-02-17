AUGUSTA – School-aged children are invited to spend some time this spring exploring with scientists from the W.K. Kellogg Biological Station.
Exploring with Scientists, an online series, connects upper elementary and middle school students with graduate students and others doing ecological research at the Station. Each of the six programs, which will be held on Zoom, will focus on an animal or insect and explain how scientists collect data for their studies. Participants will be able to ask questions through the Q&A feature.
Sessions take place on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Attend one session or all six. Teachers and families learning from home are encouraged to participate. Exploring with Scientists also makes a great after-school activity. Register at bit.ly/kbs-scientists2022.
The series is free, and registration is required to access meeting information. The presenters are Michigan State University staff and graduate students involved in research at KBS.
Some Exploring with Scientist programs also are available as virtual field trips.
Exploring with Scientists schedule:
• March 1 – "How do some species avoid extinction?" Join Kyle Jaynes to learn about the field of herpetology. Grow your knowledge of amphibians and reptiles and find out what's being done to increase their populations, and how some species avoid extinction.
• March 8 – "How do we actually DO the science?" Learn about what goes on behind the scenes to collect the field and laboratory data that are used to answer our questions in ecology.
• March 15 - "In what ways do insects attack plants, and how can plants defend themselves?" Join Luke Zehr to explore the ecology of plants and the insects that eat them. Learn about how plants interact with other organisms in their environment, like herbivorous—or plant-eating—insects.
• March 22 – "Do birds avoid noisy habitats?" Join Elizeth Cinto-Mejía in discovering ornithology. Learn about bird conservation and learn about how noise pollution affects birds, including whether birds tend to avoid noisier environments.
• April 5 – "How do microbes help plants grow?" Join Nameer Baker in exploring microbial ecology. Learn about microscopic bacteria and fungi that live all around us and are responsible for recycling the nutrients that all living things depend on – ourselves included.
April 12 – "In what ways do pollinators affect the evolution of flower shape?" Join Robin Waterman to explore evolutionary biology. Come learn about the process of pollination, the anatomy of flowers, and how evolution can connect the two.
Register for one or all programs to receive secure meeting details. For more information, contact the Kellogg Bird Sanctuary at birdsanctuary@kbs.msu.edu or 269-671-2510.