HALE – Dinner, drinks, donations to a good cause and more, are among the festivities to be featured during the annual Hale Lions Club Raffle Dinner.

Set to begin at 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 24, the event will be held in Eagle Pointe Plaza. The building is located at 415 E. Main St., just a short distance from M-65 in downtown Hale.

Tags

Trending Food Videos