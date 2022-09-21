HALE – Dinner, drinks, donations to a good cause and more, are among the festivities to be featured during the annual Hale Lions Club Raffle Dinner.
Set to begin at 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 24, the event will be held in Eagle Pointe Plaza. The building is located at 415 E. Main St., just a short distance from M-65 in downtown Hale.
The $100 ticket price is good for admission for two people, and includes dinner and drinks.
Hale Lions Club Treasurer Cheryl McDonell, who added that Swine Meister BBQ will be catering the meal, notes that several other activities are lined up as part of the entertainment.
Along with the silent auction baskets that attendees can put in bids for, she says that a number of prizes will be given out, and that 50/50 raffles will also take place throughout the evening.
The winnings include a chance at multiple $100 prizes, $50 last call prizes or a cut of the $3,000 grand prize. McDonell explains that the grand prize will be awarded in “last man standing” fashion, meaning the last three people usually take home $1,000 each.
Tickets for the 2022 event are available from Hale Lions Club members, or by calling 989-728-4273.
No donation is too big or too small, and anyone wishing to contribute to the raffle dinner may call 989-728-2630 for further details. Representatives advise that all proceeds from the auction support local projects and services.
The Hale Lions Club has been serving the area for more than 63 years, and its members are very active in the local communities. According to their website, this has included supporting youth groups, awarding scholarships to Hale High School seniors, assisting local and Lions charities, aiding hearing- and visually-impaired individuals, providing eye problem evaluations for pre-school children and performing various services to enhance the Hale area, for the benefit of residents and visitors alike.