OSCODA – After using a drive-thru model for distribution for the past two years, an in-person community Thanksgiving Dinner will be returning to the Oscoda Methodist Church, located at 120 W. Dwight Street on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 1-3 p.m.
This year’s dinner, that will help kick-off the holiday season, will feature all of the traditional favorites: turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, yams, green bean casserole, rolls, and of course a variety of desserts donated by local community members.
More than 50 volunteers are involved in the event that plans to serve 350 dinners. Volunteers prepare food and work on an assembly line filling plates heaping with delicious food. Runners take dessert and beverage orders and deliver them to attendees. Volunteers are still needed and appreciated. To volunteer please contact the church at 989-739-8591 or organizer Jeff Senn at 989-305-1375.
Senn is happy to be hosting the dinner in-person this year.
“It’s a feeling of community, not just a drive thru world,” Senn said. He added that take-out will be available for those who are not able to attend in-person. Amy Merrick will be returning to play music on an electronic keyboard.
According to Senn, the dinner began as a church potluck in 1999. Until 2020, the annual dinner included family style seating, elbow to elbow, and provided a sense of community.