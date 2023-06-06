OSCODA – After using a drive-thru model for distribution for the past two years, an in-person community Thanksgiving Dinner will be returning to the Oscoda Methodist Church, located at 120 W. Dwight Street on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 1-3 p.m.

This year’s dinner, that will help kick-off the holiday season, will feature all of the traditional favorites: turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, yams, green bean casserole, rolls, and of course a variety of desserts donated by local community members.

