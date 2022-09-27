NATIONAL CITY – An Enchanted Forest BBQ and Hayride will signal the start of the fall festivities being hosted at Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (TRC) in National City.
An open house, as well as Painting With the Ponies, will also be among the October entertainment at the 501C(3) nonprofit.
Pegasus Springs is located at 4800 Old State Rd., and more details are available on the TRC website at www.pegasusspringsmi.com, by visiting https://www.facebook.com/pegasusspringstrc, calling the office at 989-820-1787 or sending an e-mail to pegasusspringstrc@gmail.com.
The inaugural Enchanted Forest activity will go on from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 1, with the BBQ being offered until 7 p.m. Sides are included with the meal, for which attendees will have a choice of pulled pork or hot dogs.
Opting for delight instead of frights, those from the TRC note that there is nothing spooky about the family-friendly forest walk/hayride, which will also serve as a fundraiser and volunteer appreciation event.
Appealing to those of all ages, guests will be greeted by costumed volunteers – and even some horses in their fall attire – as they embark along the trail of the wooded Pegasus Springs property.
To participate in both the hayride and BBQ, the cost is $10 for attendees who are 13 and older, and $6 for children ages 6-12. There is also an option to join the hayride/walk only, for $5 per person. In either case, there will be no charge for children 5 and younger. Admission can be paid upon entry or, to do so in advance, a link is available on the TRC website.
Barb Clare, founder and executive director of Pegasus Springs TRC, says that the magical-themed hay wagon ride will be complemented with twinkling lights, the sounds of nature and interactive stations along the trail.
This will feature face painting at the “gypsy’s tent,” using non-toxic black light paints, for a $5 donation; appearances by Alice in Wonderland characters, including Alice herself; entertainment from the whimsical pixies that will be on site; and an opportunity to toast a s’more over a fire, which is included with admission. A photo stop for pictures with the ponies will be available along the route, as well, for a $5 donation.
In addition to the volunteers and horses, attendees are also welcome to wear costumes.
“We want the community’s involvement to have a presence on the trail, so church groups and other organizations are welcome to take part in this event which we expect to be annual,” Clare states. “It’s also a beautiful time of year to be in nature.”
On that note, she added that the weather forecast looks wonderful for the Oct. 1 occasion, and that a lot of effort has been put into the Enchanted Forest BBQ and Hayride, by a number of individuals and community groups.
Clare says that the outdoor fall events which have been planned at the center, are just what the recreational therapist (RT) ordered. She noted that the array of activities organized by the TRC’s creative volunteer team, along with RT Courtney Jagielski, are sure to bring a smile, warm the heart and feed the soul.
Also slated for the coming month, is an open house from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Guests are invited to come see what Pegasus Springs is all about, by meeting the staff, volunteers and animals, and exploring the center and its beautiful trails.
Additionally, they will have a chance to learn about the variety of programs offered at the TRC – as well as volunteer opportunities – which include summer camps, recreational therapy, the Huron Heroes & Horses program for military veterans, Equine Assisted Learning, retreats and more.
Along with light snacks that will be offered outside by the arena, the open house is set to showcase a demonstration of one of the programs, as well, at 4 p.m.
The next event at Pegasus Springs, Painting With the Ponies, will also take place on Saturday, Oct. 8. This creative activity will be held in the barn on the grounds, from 6-8 p.m. Jagielski will provide step-by-step instructions, and the horses will actually help participants paint their masterpieces. Following this, s’mores around the fire will cap off the evening event.
While the open house is free, Painting With the Ponies is a $25 donation per canvas, which includes all supplies and a painting to take home. Space is limited, so those looking to join are encouraged to RSVP before the cutoff day this Sunday, Oct. 2. To reserve a spot, call the TRC office or pay online through the aforementioned website.