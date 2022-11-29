STANDISH – The sounds of the season will come alive when the Arenac Choraleers present a series of two holiday concerts titled “The Music of Christmas.”

The first concert is on Sunday, Dec. 4 in West Branch at First United Methodist Church, and a final performance on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Standish-Sterling Central High School in Standish. Both programs begin at 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Food Videos