STANDISH – The sounds of the season will come alive when the Arenac Choraleers present a series of two holiday concerts titled “The Music of Christmas.”
The first concert is on Sunday, Dec. 4 in West Branch at First United Methodist Church, and a final performance on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Standish-Sterling Central High School in Standish. Both programs begin at 7 p.m.
Sponsored by the Northeast Michigan Arts Council (NEMAC), the 40-member chorus hails from the geographical areas of Arenac, Bay, Iosco, Ogemaw and Saginaw counties. Under the artistic direction of Pamela Proulx and accompaniment of Barbara LaRose (both of Arenac County), the Choraleers’ repertoire will feature beautiful music of a great variety – from classical to contemporary and sacred to secular – that perfectly captures the spirit of Christmas.
An intermission musical interlude during the West Branch concert will feature the Northern Blend Chorus of Sweet Adelines International. Following each program, Choraleer members will host an afterglow for patrons to conclude an evening of Christmas cheer.
Advance tickets are available at Fourth Street Artist Gallery in West Branch, Wilson’s Cheese Shoppe in Pinconning, or at the NEMAC Art Center by calling 989-846-9331. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, $4 for senior citizens and students, and $2 for children five to 12 years of age. For additional information visit nemac.org.