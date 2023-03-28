EAST TAWAS – The restoration work currently taking place at Tawas Point’s historic lighthouse, a project that this publication previously publicized, is proceeding as planned.
The restoration is being completed by Mihm Enterprises and is anticipated to wrap up by August. Due to inclement weather conditions, the contractor is currently focusing on the work that needs completed on the inside of the tower such as thoroughly cleaning, painting the walls, replacing the windows and upgrading the tower’s metalwork.
The Tawas Point Lighthouse was built in 1853 and has gone through many changes throughout the years. The current $500,000 project was made possible by funds allocated by the American Rescue Plan Act. The lighthouse stands 67 feet tall, overlooking Tawas Bay. The last time the lighthouse received structural work was in 2002.
According to Chris Zimmel from Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park, Mihm employees are working 10-hour days in varying weather conditions to ensure the timely completion of the project.
Although the lighthouse remains closed to the public for tours, there is an interpreter stationed at the tower to greet the public and provide information on the lighthouse’s history.