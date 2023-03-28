EAST TAWAS – The restoration work currently taking place at Tawas Point’s historic lighthouse, a project that this publication previously publicized, is proceeding as planned.

The restoration is being completed by Mihm Enterprises and is anticipated to wrap up by August. Due to inclement weather conditions, the contractor is currently focusing on the work that needs completed on the inside of the tower such as thoroughly cleaning, painting the walls, replacing the windows and upgrading the tower’s metalwork.

