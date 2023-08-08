OSCODA – No Baloney will perform at the Oscoda Rotary’s Concerts on the Beach this Thursday, Aug. 10.
The show begins at 7 p.m., at the Oscoda Rotary Band Shell in Oscoda Beach Park.
Among those comprising the band, are lead vocalist – and frontman extraordinaire – Christian Shaw. He moved to Tawas from the Central Florida area in 2006 and has fronted several local bands, such as Chapter11 and Blacksheep, and has a 13-year tenure with No Baloney.
When not belting face-melting vocals, Shaw is a senior analytics consultant in the healthcare industry.
Braden Morrish handles both lead guitar and backup vocals as a member of No Baloney.
The “crowned prince of Oscoda,” Morrish started playing guitar at the age of 10. He also began playing the Detroit punk scene at a very young age with his brother, as the Yuglits.
Morrish – who is a member of the local original band Nuke and the Nightshift, as well – has a melodic shredding 80s style of guitar playing.
When he isn’t shredding on stage, you may see Morrish riding around town in the Action Electric work van with his brother, which is their family-owned electrical business.
No Baloney’s Tom Loomis, bass guitar/backup vocals, ‘hails’ from the Hale area. He has performed in working bands as a bass player and backup vocalist for more than 30 years, and has played all styles of music, including country, rock, jazz and pop.
Loomis has been involved in multiple recording productions throughout the years, as well.
He is an agricultural engineer and has a small sign business in his time away from the band.
Scott Karrer, on drums, is originally from the Flint area and relocated to the Oscoda area as a young man.
He performed in many local bands before relocating to the L.A. Scene, where not only has he played all of the major club venues in that area (Troubadour, Whiskey a go-go, Roxy and more), but several of his bands – including Prototype and XPelled – produced award-winning albums.
Those from the band say that they were fortunate to recruit Karrer as their drummer when he retired and moved back to Oscoda from Los Angeles, Calif.