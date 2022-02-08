STANDISH – Steels, Heels and Rosewood – “Girls with Guitars” – will be featured at the Northeast Art Center on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m.
Steels, Heels & Rosewood will offer an informal afternoon of great music, quick banter with the girls, and a “no holds barred” sharing of original songs, stories and humor. It’s an organic event where many set lists are tossed aside as one musician plays off another. This concert’s amazing lineup features some of the best women songwriters and performers the Midwest has to offer: Susan O’Rourke, Jamie-Sue Seal and Kathy Morris.
O’Rourke currently resides in Saginaw, but was born in Brooklyn, New York. Although well known for years within Irish circles garnering the Irish Music Association nomination three times for Top Duo in the Unites States, United Kingdom, Ireland and Europe, audiences across the Midwest are realizing that she is a ferocious and accomplished songwriter and performer of her own branding of Americana Roots, Blues and Folk music. She is co-founder of the White Crow Conservatory of Music [Saginaw], hosts multiple radio talk shows, and is a Smokin’ Sleddog Records artist. She is a dynamic performer who can eloquently bridge audiences with humor, stories and great original music.
Seal is the founding artist of Smokin’ Sleddog Records, an artist management firm. She has been a frequent radio host, and has had her hand in the music industry from Nashville to New York for most of her career. She is an engaging and dynamic performer of Originals, Blues and Cabaret Folk, driving songs across the Midwest to eagerly awaiting audiences.
Morris, a native of Bay City, is well known throughout the Midwest for her singing and songwriting. She has played with the bands Hoolie, Equinox and is currently with LaCompagnie. Her love of music began as a child when she visited England where she was inspired by the beauty and simplicity of English folk music. This early exposure to music grew into a love for exploring Celtic, English, Appalachian and Maritime styles. She is well known for her extensive knowledge of folk and traditional music that spans centuries and several genres. She delivers a vibrant energy with her rhythm guitar and vocals.
Tickets are sold at the door when the box office opens at 1:30 p.m. the day of performance. Ticket prices are $8/adult, $7/senior citizen, $4/student and $2/children under 12 years of age.
The art center is located at the corner of Grove Street Road and US-23, a half-mile north of the Standish traffic light. For additional information, contact the Northeast Art Center at 989-846-9331, or visit its website at nemiac.org.