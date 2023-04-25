GASLIGHT OPENS

GASLIGHT OPENS – Shoreline Players will open their spring production of Gaslight this Saturday, at their theater in Oscoda. Cast members pictured above are, seated, Rebecca Collier, and from left, Tina Wells, Angelee Nelson, Brian Boje and Michal Jacot.

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA – Shoreline Players will open their spring production, Gaslight, this Saturday.

The show is written by Partrick Hamilton and provided by Concord Theatricals. The Shoreline production is directed by Renee Diener, with assistant director Nicole Markey, and is being produced by Sue Miller working with assistant producer Chelsea Miller.

Tags