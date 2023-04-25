OSCODA – Shoreline Players will open their spring production, Gaslight, this Saturday.
The show is written by Partrick Hamilton and provided by Concord Theatricals. The Shoreline production is directed by Renee Diener, with assistant director Nicole Markey, and is being produced by Sue Miller working with assistant producer Chelsea Miller.
Gaslight is set in fog-bound 1880s London where Bella Manningham, played by Rebecca Collier, is on edge. She hears footsteps at night, pictures are moving by themselves and the drawing room gaslights dim without explanation.
Her husband, Jack, played by Michal Jacot, is overbearing and manipulative and is slowly driving Bella to question her own reality. He often leaves the house without explanation, leaving Bella in the middle of a mystery most foul.
The appearance of a retired police detective called Rough, played by Brian Boje, leads Bella to some realizations about her circumstances.
Nancy, played by Tina Wells, is a precocious, pretty, flirtatious maid who aspires to be the lady of the house, while Elizabeth, played by Angelee Nelson, is a faithful, subservient maid who is sympathetic to Bella but obedient to Jack.
Also cast in the show as police officers, are Patrick Boje, Emily Peters and Eric Koppen.
Collier is a veteran of the Shoreline stage with acting, singing and dancing credits. She has been an assistant director, choreographer, costumer and worked on set construction, set painting, set dressing and stage crew.
Jacot is making his first appearance on the Shoreline stage but is a long-time member, performer and director with the Tawas Bay Players. He is also experienced in nearly every facet of live stage productions, as well as being a published playwright.
This is Brian Boje’s second show with the Players, following his recent performance in Everybody loves Opal. He has also become very accomplished in set design, set construction and set dressing.
Wells is a long-time member of Shoreline Players and, as a versatile actress, has performed in dramas, comedies and a musical. She was most recently seen in the interactive murder mystery, Who Bumped Off Big Joey?
Nelson began in the Shoreline Players Youth Drama Association, performing in a variety of shows then making the jump to regular season productions in Night Watch.
Patrick Boje appeared on the Shoreline stage most recently with his parents, in Everybody Loves Opal, and has been a cast member of the last several Oscoda High School musicals.
Peters made her musical stage debut in Nunsense this past fall, and Koppen has been in three shows with the Players and is one of the concessions managers.
This Victorian thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat as you discover the mysteries of the Manningham home. Audience Advisory: Gaslight contains scenes of violence and loud noises.
Performance dates for Gaslight are April 29 and 30, and May 5, 6 and 7. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. The Shoreline Players Theater is located at 6000 N. Skeel Avenue in the Wurtsmith District, next to the Robert J. Parks Library in Oscoda.
Tickets will be available at the box office before each performance or, to purchase tickets now, go to shorelineplayers.org or call 989-739-3586 for more information.