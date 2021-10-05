STANDISH – After nearly a two-year hiatus, the Northeast Michigan Arts Council is pleased to present Ray Kamalay and the Red Hot Peppers to open the 31st annual 2nd Sunday Concert series on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2 p.m. at its Northeast Art Center, located at the corner of Grove Road and US-23 in Standish.
In the early 1930s, America was blessed with a heyday of small-band jazz, the likes of which has not been seen since that era. In ballrooms across North America, hot jazz, laced with exciting improvisation, ballads – melancholy and blue – told stories of joy and tragedy while providing rhythm for the feet of dancers to the Two-Step, Lindy Hop and the Swing.
Ray Kamalay & the Red Hot Peppers are reminiscent of this great era. The band features some of the finest players in the United States – jazz greats Walter White [trumpet], Phil Kelly (piano), Ralphe Armstrong (bass), Gayelynn McKinney (drums) and Ray Kamalay (guitar) who play this music with all its excitement and sentiment. The group has wowed audiences at some of the very finest venues throughout the United States and Europe, so you don’t want to miss this epic event!
The next concert in the series include Ziggy Zeitler & Deux Blue (Cajun music) on Nov. 14.
Tickets are sold at the door when the box office opens at 1:30 p.m. the day of performance. Ticket prices are $8/adult; $7/senior citizen; $4/student and $2/children under 12 years of age. For additional information, contact the art center at 989-846-9331 or visit its website at nemiac.org.