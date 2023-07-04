CAT IN THE HAT

CAT IN THE HAT – This cutout is one of two in front of the Robert J. Parks Library. Members of the Art and Placemaking subcommittee and local business owners have been making the fun cutouts and placing them around town in preparation for the Fourth of July.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – Lots of fun events are scheduled for the month of July at the Robert J. Parks Library in Oscoda, located on Skeel Avenue in the Wurtsmith District.

Caydence Castle, aka Connie Jones, is holding a book signing on Saturday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for her children’s book “Pretty Puppies.” Jones will be giving away 25 signed copies of her book.

