OSCODA – Lots of fun events are scheduled for the month of July at the Robert J. Parks Library in Oscoda, located on Skeel Avenue in the Wurtsmith District.
Caydence Castle, aka Connie Jones, is holding a book signing on Saturday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for her children’s book “Pretty Puppies.” Jones will be giving away 25 signed copies of her book.
The Magic Bookshelf event will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, for which Doug Scheer will be turning children’s books into magic tricks.
On Tuesday, July 18, also starting at 10:30 a.m., Clark Lewis will be performing a show with juggling, balance and magic.
Mellypop! Puppet Theater is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., as well, on Tuesday, July 25. Puppeteer Mel Douglas will present “Dr. Doolittle,” a musical adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s tale of Rikki-Tikki-Tavi.
A Family Fun Day is being held on Saturday, July 29, from noon to 2 p.m.
Weekly groups include the Knitters Group on Tuesdays at 10 a.m., the Writers Group Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m., Fitness Fun Wednesdays at 3 p.m. and Taking Off Pounds Sensibly Wednesdays at 4 p.m.