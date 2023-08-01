OSCODA – The Oscoda and Tawas Area Rotary clubs have combined for a model rocketry fundraiser.
Guess how high their rocket will go and win $500 and the contest rocket, second place is $200, and third place is you win the backup rocket. Winner also gets bragging rights they are the brightest rocket scientist in all of northern Michigan. Cost is $10 per guess. Enter online at tawasrotary.org or oscodarotary.org.
The contest launch will be 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug 13, at the Oscoda High School baseball fields. Everyone is invited to watch, whether you entered the contest or not. NEMRA will launch several other model rockets starting at 9am and encourages families with children to come and get their kids interested in science.
The rocket is custom built by the NorthEast Michigan Rocket Association (NEMRA) for Rotary. It is 30” tall, 2.6” in diameter, uses an “E” motor, weather permitting, sports a bright silk parachute and is equipped with an altimeter to measure how high it goes.
Parents ask their kids to make the guess, and last year two lucky kids both guessed 550 feet. Rotary had to invoke the tie-breaker guess of how far the rocket lands from the launch pad, the closest to 247 feet got the big prize! The wind significantly affects how high the rocket will go, so this year may be different – wind on the rocket fins tilts them into the wind.
Tawas Area Rotary is a relatively newly formed satellite of the Oscoda Rotary. They’ve already sponsored four Tawas high students to the Rotary Youth Leadership camp in Harrison.
“One focus of Rotary is youth development and a fun contest like the rocket launch is a perfect way to show kids how exciting science can be,” Tawas Area President Julie Kamyszek said.
“We didn’t want another boring raffle,” Oscoda President Cathy Wusterbarth said. “This rocket contest is designed to pique your interest and give you something interesting to talk about, while also raising money for a good cause.”
Last year Oscoda Rotary ran the contest and then donated $1,000 to the Robotics program, and gave a $1,000 scholarship to senior Axel Raybourn, and is now partially sponsoring OHS junior Emma Lukach on a Rotary foreign exchange program to Belgium.