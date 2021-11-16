EAST TAWAS – Sponsored by the East Tawas Business Association, the date has been set for the annual Christmas parade.
The parade will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 it begins at the post office in East Tawas and continued down the first three blocks of Newman Street. Persons interested in participating in the parade are asked to contact Katy at Tawas Bay Dry Cleaners at 362-5161.
The annual tree lighting ceremony and music will be held immediately after the parade at the corner of Newman and Westover streets.
A meet and greet with Santa will be held after the tree lighting ceremony. Santa will be inside the Look’s garage. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served for those who wait their turn to see Santa. Masks will be provided and required for children wanting to sit on Santa’s lap.