IN REHEARSAL – The cast of Shoreline Player’s production of Gaslight are, from left, back row: Michal Jacot, Brian Boje and Patrick Boje; front row: Angelee Nelson, Rebecca Collier and Tina Wells.

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA – The Shoreline Players cast of Gaslight is in rehearsal for their spring production.

The show is written by Patrick Hamilton and provided by Concord Theatricals. The Shoreline production is directed by Renee Diener with assistant director Nicole Markey and is being produced by Sue Miller, working with assistant producer Chelsea Miller.

