EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players opened its 43rd season over the weekend with the fall musical Disaster.
Featuring songs of the 1970s, the musical is a spoof of the disaster movies of the era and includes earthquakes, tidal waves, piranhas, and infernos.
According to the show’s plot, “it’s 1979, and New York’s hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque known as The Barracuda.”
The musical continues Thursday through Sunday at the Tawas Bay Playhouse, 401 Newman Street in East Tawas. Show times are at 7 p.m., except for Sunday when it opens at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at tawasbayplayers.com or by visiting the box office, which opens one hour before each show. For more information, call 989-362-8373.