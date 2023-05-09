SPEAKER

EAST TAWAS – Rochelle Ettawageshik, Native American citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, will present this coming week – through slides and oral history – the account of Native American Boarding Schools.

The program begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. It will be hosted in the Tawas Bay Playhouse, located at 401 Newman St. in East Tawas.

