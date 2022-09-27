EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Artists group will celebrate their 60th anniversary at the Tawas Bay Art Gallery, 302 Newman St., East Tawas, on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The gallery will be featuring retired conservation officer Phil Babe, a renowned wood carver throughout Michigan for his hand-crafted wooden duck decoys. Phil has been crafting duck decoys along with geese, loons. and swans since the 1960s. He will have beautiful carvings on display and will be explaining how the process is done.

