EAST TAWAS – Suzan E. Nemeth has published her first book, “Timmy’s Adventure: How Lucky Am I?”
The author is a resident of East Tawas, a Tawas Area High School graduate, a founding member of WE Players, Inc. youth theatre program and a member of Tawas Bay Players.
The book’s illustrator, Hannah Towne, is also a Tawas Area graduate. She completed her associate’s degree in fine arts at Kirtland Community College.
“Timmy’s Adventure: How Lucky Am I?” is about a young boy who wants new inline skates because his friends have newer skates. When Mom tells him he cannot have them right now, Timmy gets angry and storms out of the house with his dog Jonah. While outside, he sees Mr. Miller from the Saturday hockey games pounding in a real estate sign in the front yard of the Johnson’s old house.
Timmy and Mr. Miller tour the house. As Timmy explains how awesome the house was to Mr. Miller, Mr. Miller points out that the house is falling apart. He tells Timmy about the unfortunate chain of events that lead to the Johnson’s having to move out of their home. These stories and seeing the house in disrepair make Timmy realize how lucky he is.
“Timmy’s Adventure: How Lucky Am I?” is book one in The Gratitude Series.
There will be a book signing on June 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Chick’n Dots, 229 Newman St., East Tawas.
“Timmy’s Adventure: How Lucky Am I?” may be purchased as an eBook or paperback on Amazon.com or https://suzanenemeth.com.