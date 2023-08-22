EAST TAWAS – Iosco-Arenac District Library – with co-sponsor the Tawas Bay Players – will present Peter Fletcher, an American classical guitarist, for a recital starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Tawas Bay Playhouse, located at 401 Newman St. in East Tawas. The concert will be 70 minutes, with a short intermission, and the event is free and open to the public.
Peter offers an audience-friendly recital with a repertoire highlighting music from the Renaissance Period into the early 20th Century. He previously performed in 2011 and 2022 at the Tawas Bay Playhouse.
His current program features a few works that will be familiar from last year by Bach, Giuliani and Paganini. New works include those by Besard and Villa-Lobos, and culminate in Córdoba (Cantos de España) by Albeniz.
“We are expecting this recital to be as excellent as his previous performances,” said Arleen Wood, community liaison librarian with the district library. “Again, I encourage musicians of all instruments, musical styles, experience levels, and ages to attend as well as anyone who simply wants to sit back and enjoy the sound of an expert musician playing in an acoustically rich venue.”
Fletcher divides his time between Detroit and New York City. He has performed several times to sold out audiences at Carnegie Hall, where he made his debut in 2007.
His recording company is Centaur Records, and his CDs will be available for purchase at the concert.
For more information, contact Iosco-Arenac District Library representatives at 989-362-2651, or visit the library website at www.ioscoarenaclibrary.org. Additional details on Fletcher are available at www.peterfletcher.com.