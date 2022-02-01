OSCODA — Northland Area Federal Credit Union is has announced the application period is now open for 2022 Jerry Erickson Educational Scholarships.
This year, Northland has allocated $10,000 in funding, and qualified member applicants have the opportunity to earn $1,000 awards for college expenses.
The fund is named for Jerry Erickson, a retired volunteer who served the credit union for 46 years.
“Jerry was always been a tremendous supporter for education,” said Northland CEO Pete Dzuris. “Northland honors Erickson’s years of service with scholarships that can help student members realize their academic goals.”
Applications will be evaluated with equal emphasis placed on academic achievement, community service/involvement, and essay content. Scholarship applications are available for download at northlandcu.com. Completed applications must be submitted by postal mail. The application deadline is March 1.