TBP CAST

MUSICAL CAST – Cast has been named for the upcoming Tawas Bay Players musical Disaster. They are, from left, back row (including on ladder): Brendan Kellman Sowerby, Walter Sanborn, Gino Vasquez, Stacy Perrot, Carol Kushion, Pat Casey, Pam Koepke, Mendy Shmina, Jolene Grusecki, Penny Zacharias, Tom Shmina, Jeff Chadwick, Suzan Nemeth, Tracee Lentz, and Duncan Weaver; front row: Savannah Utter, June Hudgins, Jillian Howey, Tina Dalton, Sheila Malewska, Barb Hunter, Marjory Leas, and Craig Sayer. Not pictured are William Archer, Hope Bellows, Katy Butzin, Adam Davis, Dale Harwood, and Chris Mundy.

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players have named the cast of its fall musical Disaster.

This jukebox musical comedy, created by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick, is a spoof of the disaster movies of the 70s featuring earthquakes, tidal waves, piranhas, infernos, and best of all – songs of the seventies. The show is produced by Jolene Grusecki and directed by Suzan Nemeth with Ed Krebs, assistant director. The vocal and musical director is Tracee Lentz. Choreographer is Shayna Castle.

Tags

Trending Food Videos