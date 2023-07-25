EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players and the American Legion Post 211 of East Tawas will present a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater evening on Friday, Aug. 4. The event is a fundraiser for both groups.
The evening of dining and entertainment will take place at the American Legion Hall, at 900 E. Lincoln St. in East Tawas.
The dinner, prepared by the American Legion, will include barbecue ribs, baked potato with condiments, corn, assorted desserts and coffee and ice tea. A cash bar will also be available through the evening.
Following the dinner, the Tawas Bay Players will present The Family Reunion Murder, written by local author Michal Jacot. A murder occurs in the setting of a family reunion, and the audience is invited to participate in questioning the suspects and deducing who the culprit is.
The evening begins with a happy hour from 5-6 p.m., with a cash bar. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., followed by the murder mystery.
The cost is $20 per person, which includes the full dinner and show. Seating is limited to 100 people, and reservations can be made by calling Chris or Janie Mundy at 989-362-9199.