East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.