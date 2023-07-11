TAWAS CITY – Marina and board members met at Tawas Bay Marina on July 8 to celebrate the marina’s grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting.
In April, local contractor John Henry removed the 30-year-old docks at the marina; afterwards, Cedarville-based contractor Floatation Docking began work to replace the docks, in a project that is now complete.
A new sign has also been installed at the facility, courtesy of Belinda Brunner Kusibab.
With about 129 docks and 125 owners, there are plenty who are happy to see the improvement at the marina. Members attest that they have seen many changes throughout the years, but none as significant and transformative as this.
“We’re really excited after 32 years of the old docks to get this new dock system in place that’ll take us the next 32 years and on, hopefully,” said President of the Board, Cliff Owens.
“It was the volunteerism and everyone coming together that made this happen,” Board Member Dave Inmon added. “What’s been accomplished in the timeframe we had is spectacular. I’m thankful for this community and what we have here and can look forward to in the future.”