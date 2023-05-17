EAST TAWAS – Members of the American Legion Post 211 and Auxiliary in East Tawas will be distributing poppies during the upcoming annual Poppy Days.
Poppy Days this year are May 25-27. During Poppy Days, hundreds of crepe paper poppies – all handmade by veterans as part of their therapeutic rehabilitation – are distributed throughout the Tawas’ in exchange for donations that go directly to assist disabled and hospitalized veterans in our communities. Funds are also used for the welfare of veterans, active military personnel, and the families of veterans and active military personnel where financial and medical need is evident.