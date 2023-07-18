OSCODA – The Shoreline Players Youth Drama Association (SPYDA) will open its summer comedy this weekend.
The Spy Game is written by Alex OBT and Haley Miller who describe it as a classic new-girl-in-school story with a twist: this school, the Cheshire Island Academy, is for spies-in-training.
Cast in this crazy, comedic story full of eccentric teachers, cliquey students and inept bad guys are Avery Bourgeois, Kaitlyn Crandell, Ava Carafelly, Dominic Conley, Anorah DeGraff, Liam DeGraff, Brinlee Eckstorm, Katie Kapa, Danica Markey, Owen Markey, Maci McDougall, Piper McDougall, Kairie Miller, Gage Miller, Raven Pittman, MacKenzie Powroznik, and Allison Tamm.
The SPYDA event will open with a short play called Spies in Training by Sue Miller. Cast in this show are junior detectives Kanan Grooms, Karlee Jones, Connor Kapa, Deb MacKenzie, Lincoln Markey, Celsey Miller, and Raistlyn Pellett.
The shows are directed and produced by Miller working with assistant director Renee Diener, student director Rose Wilson, and assistant producer Chelsea Miller. Nicole Markey, Tammie Wilson, and Rebecca Collier supported the production team. Paul Grabstanowicz is mentor to Carson Miller who will be operating lights and sound which were designed and programmed by Shoreline’s technical director Eric Joseph.
Performance dates for The Spy Game are Saturday, July 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m. The Shoreline Players Theater is located at 6000 N. Skeel Avenue in the Wurtsmith district next to the Robert J. Parks Library in Oscoda.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and will be available at the box office before each performance or to purchase tickets now go to shorelineplayers.org.
The Shoreline Players formed SPYDA in 1999 and their mission is the development of life skills in children through participation in the performing arts. Creativity, social skills, goal achievement, communication skills and self-esteem are all characteristics that are attained through participation in this program. The next SPYDA production will be part of the Players Community Christmas Show.