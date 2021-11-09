EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Art Gallery in East Tawas has scheduled upcoming events.
A Brush By the Bay class will be held Nov. 18, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The class is titled “Bittersweet in a Vase. Cost is $35.
Watercolor classes continue Nov. 12 and 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at a cost of $25 per class.
Collage with Artwork – take artwork you are not satisfied with and create a new artwork with it. – will be held Nov. 16 and 17, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a cost of $60.
Tawas Bay Art Gallery in East Tawas will continue its popular Kid’s Drop in Craft projects on Saturdays. The crafts that artists will provide materials for will be seasonally related and planned for kids ages five to 12.
“We are being very careful to have only one family or family group everyhald hour,” said Judy Howe, art gallery member. “You can drop in and if we are not busy we will take you then, or call 362-5613) ahead to make an appointment. Teachers will be masked.”