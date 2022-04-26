EAST TAWAS – Huron Shores Chorus will present its annual spring concert on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. at Oscoda United Methodist Church and Sunday, May 1 at 3 p.m. at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church.
Titled “The Magic of Music,” the program will offer a variety of choral selections, including “Deep River,” “Forty-Second Street,” “Touch the Sky” from the Disney movie “Brave,” Irish folk tune “Wild Mountain Thyme” and “If It’s Magic” by Stevie Wonder. Area instrumentalists will join the choir on several of the numbers as well as being featured soloists.
A vibrant organization in our area of Michigan since the 1990s, the Huron Shores Chorus attracts singers from Tawas, Oscoda, Hale, AuGres, Alcona County, and beyond to make music together. Under the direction of Alexis Grover, and accompanied by Melanie Bowie, the 30 plus member group presents two concerts a year, free and open to the public, with donations gratefully accepted.
New singers are always welcome, with rehearsals weekly on Sunday afternoons from late September to early December, and late February to early May. For more information, contact Marjory Leas 260-437-3029, B.J. Neuenfeldt 989-763-1080, or Penny Zacharias 989-992-2651.