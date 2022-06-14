EAST TAWAS – After being closed to the public since early 2020 due to COVID-19, public tours of the Tawas Point Lighthouse at Tawas Point State Park have reopened.
“The Lighthouse has missed you,” said Vicki Seltz Barnes, marketing team lead, Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park. “We are happy to report it is open for indoor tours in 2022!”
The Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park invite the public to come to the Free Tuesdays At The Lighthouse from noon until 4 p.m. now until Labor Day.
“Come take a tour of our beautiful historical lighthouse which includes an opportunity to make your way to the Lantern Room at the top of the tower for a view of Lake Huron, Tawas Bay, and Tawas Point State Park,” Barnes said.
She said donations will be accepted and appreciated on Friends Tuesdays At The Lighthouse and those donations are utilized by the non-profit Friends group to assist with a variety of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park events and projects.
Not able to visit on Friends Tuesdays at the Lighthouse? The Michigan History Center reports the lighthouse will be open from Noon until 4 p.m. daily with tours conducted on the hour Thursday through Monday with last tour beginning at 4 p.m.
Purchase admission tickets at the Gift Shop near the Lighthouse for just $5 for adults and $2 for children. The Gift Shop is open Thursdays through Mondays now through Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and the phone number is 989-362-5658.
A Vehicle Recreation Passport is required to enter the state park and allows visitors free entry to all Michigan’s State Parks and Michigan Waterways Access Sites and can be purchased through any Michigan Secretary of State office when purchasing your annual registration, or at the DNR Contact Station as you enter the State Parks.
For up to date information, feel free to Like the group on Facebook at Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park, visit its website at www.tawaslighthousefriends.com, email at info@tawaslighthousefriends.com, or call 989-545-1421.