EAST TAWAS – Grace Lutheran Church will hold its Christmas Eve candlelight service on Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m.
Preceding the worship service will be a half hour of holiday music presented by vocalists Alexis Grover and Carol Kushion and Colleen Kubisiak on trumpet, accompanied by Dale Harwood. The Christmas Eve message will be given by Pastor Max Miller. Communion will be served at this service and all Christians are invited to receive the sacrament.
On Sunday, Dec. 26 at the regular 9 a.m. worship service a “Service of Nine Lessons and Carols” will be presented.
Grace Lutheran is located on the corner of Lincoln and Main streets in East Tawas. All are invited to attend.