OSCODA – On Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 the Mary Ann Bartels Auditorium was once again the stage for a creative, fun and whimsical performance by the Northeast Academy of Dance (NEAD).
Lief Maurer commanded the stage as The Little Prince. Maurer’s growth in artistry, skill and confidence over the past year was evident as he leapt, spun and danced during the vast majority of the 80-minute performance.
Lynn Maurer embodied The Snake as she slithered and danced across the stage. While The Snake was her most memorable performance, she appeared in numerous other dances as part of the ensemble cast. The students worked together and moved seamlessly through set and costume changes from one performance to the next.
Olivia Rowden gave a beautiful, delicately executed performance as The Rose. Emma Clarke delighted the audience with her whimsical performance as The Fox. Emersyn Dembowske put a convincing modern-day spin on The Vain Woman. Evlyn Gartland’s agility as The Businessman was impressive. It was evident that every student was cast in a role that they embraced and that played to their strengths.
In the preview, Heinrich told the audience to expect the unexpected. While young and less experienced, the dancers nonetheless provided a delightful theatrical and dance performance that did not disappoint. The performance included contemporary, jazz and ballet dances. Heinrich and NEAD co-director Giuseppi Canale choreographed the performance perfectly to the music.
The program began with a plane crash in the Sahara Desert, narrated by Heinrich who also serves as the pilot. With eight days-worth of water the pilot needs to repair his plane before his water runs out. The pilot meets The Little Prince who visits earth as part of his journey through various planets in space. The Little Prince shares his tales of his various visits with the pilot. The performance addresses a number of human themes including loneliness, friendship, love, vanity, substance abuse, betrayal and loss. Sold as a children’s book, The Little Prince makes observations about children, adults and human nature.
The music that accompanied the performance, while somewhat unfamiliar, spanned several decades and made each scene come alive. Baby boomers and those who are older recognized Grace Slick’s White Rabbit that came towards the end of the performance.
The set, that was meticulously built, changed between numbers, complimented the dances and the music and helped tell the story.
After the performance, co-director Scott Heinrich told the audience the school is in a rebuilding state, with most of the more senior dancers having left the school during the pandemic. The majority of the current students range in age from 8 to 12, with a few who are older. Their youth did not impact the quality of the performance.
Members of the Shoreline Players served as ushers for the performance and distributed information about their Christmas Show taking place the weekend of Dec. 16-17.
NEAD is celebrating its 25th year in Oscoda. NEAD offers classes in ballet, jazz and modern dance for children of all ages and adults. To learn more about NEAD, its programs and to register for upcoming classes visit www.neadancemi.org.
The Little Prince is a novella by French aristocrat, writer, and military aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. It was first published in English and French in the United States by Reynal & Hitchcock in April 1943. The Little Prince became Saint-Exupéry’s most successful work, selling an estimated 140 million copies worldwide, which makes it one of the best-selling in history. The book has been translated into over 505 different languages and dialects worldwide, being the second most translated work ever published.
The Little Prince has been adapted for radio, television, film, theater, opera and ballet. Ballet interpretations of the book have been performed around the world for the past 40 years.