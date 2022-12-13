OSCODA – On Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 the Mary Ann Bartels Auditorium was once again the stage for a creative, fun and whimsical performance by the Northeast Academy of Dance (NEAD).

Lief Maurer commanded the stage as The Little Prince. Maurer’s growth in artistry, skill and confidence over the past year was evident as he leapt, spun and danced during the vast majority of the 80-minute performance.

