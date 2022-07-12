OSCODA — Shoreline Players is set to open their summer musical revue Hats Off to Broadway III this weekend. The show continues the Broadway journey that the Players began in the fall of 2017 with Hats Off to Broadway and revisited in 2019 with Hats Off to Broadway II. This final production in the series will include songs from classic Broadway shows, as well as newer productions.
Cast in the show are several talented local singers including Eric Joseph, Renee Diener, Rebecca Collier, Greg Gjerde, Nicole Markey, Matt Cleary, Tim Curtis, Lisa Mandeville, Patrick Boje, Jane Hackborn, Linda Ramsdell, Cher Nentwig, Paul Grabstanowicz, Shana Forbes, Paige Dalpizzol, John Melendez, and supporting cast members Robert Diener, Owen Markey and Danica Markey. Tina and Jay Wells will narrate the journey of Broadway shows and songs.
The show is directed by Joseph working with assistant directors Renee Diener and Rebecca Collier and is produced by Sue Miller working with assistant producers Chelsea Miller and Greg Gjerde. Collier is the choreographer as well and Sue Miller is the stage manager.
Light and sound design is by Joseph and the tech crew includes Coral Miller-DeGraff and Logan Pittman. Mary Staweke, Chelsea Miller and Hailyn Kammerer are the stage crew. The hair and make-up crew include Connie Cleary and Kari Wainwright.
Joseph designed the set and constructed it with Greg Gjerde, Aaron Nelson, Matt Cleary, Jane Hackborn, Patrick Boje, Sue Miller and Chelsea Miller. Set painting was done by Collier, Markey, Diener, Madeville, Sue Miller and Chelsea Miller. Set artistry was done by Collier, Mandeville and Sue Miller.
Mandeville is the program designer, cast board creator, and the box office manager. Box office assistants are Kathy Abernathy, Gary Mandeville and Tammie Wilson. The concession stand is run by Eric Koppen, Tammie Wilson and Rose Wilson.
The performance dates for Hats Off to Broadway III will be July 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24. Friday and Saturday show times are 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. at the Shoreline Players Theater. The air-conditioned theater is located at 6000 N. Skeel Avenue in the Wurtsmith District, next to the Robert Parks Library in Oscoda.
Tickets for adults are $15, student tickets are $10 and will be available before each performance at the Shoreline box office. For more information about this production or other upcoming Shoreline Players events you can call (989) 739-3586, go to www.shorelineplayers.org or find us on Facebook.