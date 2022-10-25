HELD OVER

ENCORE SHOWS – Tawas Bay Players fall musical Disaster has two additional show dates — Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. at the Tawas Bay Playhouse in East Tawas. Pictured above is the TBP cast performing during the dress rehearsal.

 Photo by John Morris

EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players proudly announce its fall show Disaster the Musical has been held over for two encore performances.

Thanks to community support, two weekends of sell-out houses led the Players to offer two more opportunities to see this hilarious fun-filled show.

