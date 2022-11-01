SHORELINE CAST

SHORELINE CAST — The cast of the upcoming Shoreline Theater production of Nunsense includes, from left to right, Leslea Witter, Nicole Markey, Cher Nentwig, Rebecca Collier and Emily Peters. Performance dates for Nunsense are Nov. 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and are available online at www.shorelineplayers.org or at the box office before each show.

OSCODA — The Shoreline Players are in rehearsals and readying for performances of their opening show the habit-forming musical comedy Nunsense.

Nunsense is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood are unavailable after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Thus, the remaining nuns – ballet-loving Sister Mary Leo played by Emily Peters, streetwise Sister Robert Anne played by Leslea Witter, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia played by Nicole Markey, the Mother Superior Sister Regina play by Cher Nentwig, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert played by Rebecca Collier – stage a talent show to raise money. With catchy songs and irreverent comedy, they’re sure to make a bundle.

