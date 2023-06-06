OSCODA – The Northeast Academy of Dance wraps up its 24th year with Celebrate! 25 – its 25th anniversary program which will encompass many dance styles and feature all NEAD students under the direction of co-directors Giuseppe Canale and Scott Heinrich.

The Northeast Academy of Dance (NEAD) will present Celebrate! 25, Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., in the Mary Anne Bartels Auditorium at Oscoda High School. Tickets for the performances are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $6 for students and are available at the door. Program duration is approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes with no intermission. This program is appropriate for all ages.

