EAST LANSING – The 4-H Clovers Who Cosplay club will help youth ages 10 to 19 hone their sewing and crafting skills so they can develop an eyepopping costume that will be the toast of Comic-Con.
A host of professional cosplayers will serve as mentors to the youth as they explore all facets of cosplay, from sewing and safety to prop making, makeup and hairstyling, acting, and above all, how to behave when in character so the experience is fun for everyone. Participants will also receive access to a host of training videos to go back to for reference.
4-H Clovers Who Cosplay runs on Saturdays, Feb. 5 through March 19, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sessions meet virtually. There is no cost to participate, but advance registration is required before January 24.
For more information and to register, visit https://events.anr.msu.edu/CloversCosplay/.