COMEDAY CAST

COMEDY CAST – Cast in the upcoming Tawas Bay Players production of Always a Bridesmaid are, from left, back row: Roseanne Podany as Deedra Wingate, Teresa Whitford as Charlie Collins, Shannone Bondie as Libby Ruth Ames and Claudia Hunt as the flower girl; front row: Stacy Perrot as Monette Gentry, Alexandra Perrot as Kari Ames-Bissette and Katy Butzin as Sedalia Ellicott.

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players proudly announce the cast for its spring show, Always a Bridesmaid, a Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy.

This hilarious comedic romp includes four friends who have sworn to keep the promise that they made at their senior prom: to be in each other’s weddings, no matter what! Humor ensues 30 years later.

Tags