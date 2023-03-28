EAST TAWAS – River Aux Sables Chapter Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) honored its 2023 DAR Good Citizens.
Five high schools participated in this year’s contest. The luncheon was held on March 11 at Northwoods Steakhouse in East Tawas. Chapter Chair Marja Conway presented the DAR Good Citizen pins and certificates to each representative and each senior spoke on what their future holds followed by the chapter winner reading his essay.
School representatives are Elizabeth S. Beardsley, AuGres-Sims High School; Chloe Ann Bernard, Hale High School; Axel Raybourn, Oscoda Area High School; Alli Kopasz, Standish-Sterling Central; Addison Elaine Ludwig, Whittemore-Prescott High School.
The Chapter winner was Oscoda High School’s Raybourn who now moves on to the essay State Finals.
The DAR Good Citizen Committee was created in 1934 as the Good Citizen Pilgrimage. In 1952 the name was changed to DAR Good Citizen and monetary awards along with pin and certificate were presented to local winners and the awards were only for young women. In 1974 the contest was opened to young men and women. Now there is one single winner.
The mission of the DAR Good Citizen is “Encourage and reward the qualities of Good Citizenship – Dependability, Service, Leadership and Patriotism.”