DAR GOOD CITIZENS – River Aux Sables Chapter Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) held its annual DAR Good Citizens luncheon March 11 at Northwoods Steakhouse in East Tawas. Pictured above, from left, are Chapter Regent Janet Schenk, Chloe Bernard, Elizabeth Beardsley, Chapter winner Alex Raybourn, Addison Ludwig, Alli Kopasz, and Michigan State Police Trooper Shane Noble, who was the guest speaker at the event.

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS – River Aux Sables Chapter Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) honored its 2023 DAR Good Citizens.

Five high schools participated in this year’s contest. The luncheon was held on March 11 at Northwoods Steakhouse in East Tawas. Chapter Chair Marja Conway presented the DAR Good Citizen pins and certificates to each representative and each senior spoke on what their future holds followed by the chapter winner reading his essay.

