EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Artists are proud to be featuring local high school and college students.
The month of July the artists will be showcasing Joseph (Joe) Ernst at the Tawas Bay Art Gallery, 302 Newman St., East Tawas. The featured students are sponsored by John Henry Excavating, Tawas Bay Insurance Company, and the Tawas Bay Art Council.
Joe is a 2021 graduate of Tawas Area High School and has just completed his freshman year at Grand Valley State University (GVSU). He was recently accepted into the Studio Art Illustration Program at GVSU through a competitive admission process that takes place once each year at the end of the winter semester. He was one of 16 students that was selected through this process.
Drawing has always been something Joe has loved to do but became more serious about during the pandemic. Traditional pencil and paper are his favorite medium, and he has a proclivity for coloring with markers.
Joe is currently a member of the Student Interest Group for Illustrators (SIGIL) at GVSU. In his spare-time you will find him with a sketch pad, fishing or enjoying the outdoors. He really enjoys the comic genre but is excited to further develop his artistic skills and learn more about the illustration field and what opportunities there are in that field.
The art gallery will host a reception for Joe on Friday, July 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. He will also be teaching a class soon on how to illustrate your favorite hero, the date for this will be announced.
Persons who can’t make the reception can stop in the art gallery anytime during business hours during the month of July to see Joe’s work. For more information, call the Tawas Bay Art Gallery 989-362-5613