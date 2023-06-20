EAST TAWAS – The Iosco-Arenac District Library, with co-sponsor the Tawas City Friends of the Library, will host the district’s first Authors Fair on Saturday, June 24. Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., it will be held at Harbor Park in East Tawas.

Nine local authors will be participating in this free event, which is open to the public and is described as a family-friendly gathering.

