EAST TAWAS – The Iosco-Arenac District Library, with co-sponsor the Tawas City Friends of the Library, will host the district’s first Authors Fair on Saturday, June 24. Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., it will be held at Harbor Park in East Tawas.
Nine local authors will be participating in this free event, which is open to the public and is described as a family-friendly gathering.
A variety of genres will be represented – biographical, romance, fiction, fantasy, motivational, how to and children’s books – and the authors will also have their books for sale.
Additionally, organizers say that for those who are thinking about trying their hand at writing, this is a chance to find out why and how some local authors started.
For more information, contact library representatives at 989-362-2651 or visit the Iosco-Arenac District Library website at www.ioscoarenaclibrary.org.