OSCODA – The near freezing temps did not keep locals away from opening night of Nunsense at the Shoreline Players Theater.

“My parking lot is full,” President Sue Miller said enthusiastically as she rushed around before the performance. In fact, the parking lot was so full that people were searching for places to park. The lobby had a line of patrons waiting to pick up or purchase their tickets. The show was delayed for a few minutes opening night so that everyone could get to their seats, but no one seemed to mind.

Tags

Trending Food Videos