OSCODA – Miss Michigan Mermaid Oceanic – aka Elyssa Steward – spent the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 12, at From Huron Out in Oscoda, posing for photographs with local mermaids and mermen.
The Mermaid Party was a joint venture between Teila Falls, owner of Eternia Events, and Belinda Kusibab, owner of Queen Bee Soiree.
Falls moved to East Tawas eight weeks ago from Lexington, Ky., where she ran an event planning business.
Mermaids and mermen of all ages participated in the party. The adults enjoyed an adult beverage, as they created their mermaid tail paintings. While they all had the same template to follow, each of the participants added their own artistic flair, using different colors to paint their tail and sparkles to adorn it.
Among the youth participants, was Ilena Turpen. Dressed as Ariel, she brought her mom, aunt and grandma with her to the event.
The banquet room at From Huron Out was decorated as an underwater scene, complete with large clams, a colorful backdrop, streamers and balloon arch.
Falls has all of the supplies available for other events, as well.
Miss Michigan Mermaid who currently lives in Columbus, Ohio, but travels to Oscoda twice per month, can be booked for swim-ups and private parties at www.oceanic-e.com.
To arrange a paint party or learn more about Queen Bee Soiree’s upcoming scheduled events, contact Kusibab at QueenBeeSoiree@gmail.com, while more information about Eternia Events can be found at www.eterniaevents.com.