TAWAS CITY – A turkey dinner fundraiser will be held Saturday, May 14, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church in Tawas City.
The dinner includes all-you-can-eat turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked beans, corn, salad and dessert. Cost is $15 per person or $50 for a family of four or more.
Sponsored by Zion Lutheran Youth Group, proceeds will be used to help expenses for the trip to Houston, Texas for the LCMS National Youth Gathering. Extra funding is provided by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans.
The church is located at 720 2nd St., Tawas City. For more information, call the church at 362-5712 or by email at tawaszion@gmail.com.