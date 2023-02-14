STANDISH – Michael Lee and OPUS Mime will perform at the Northeast Art Center in Standish on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m.
The art of mime is to act out or to tell a story without using words. Michael Lee and OPUS Mime is physical theatre and has been described as “pure magic with an astounding ability to relate to people of all ages.” A performer since the age of nine, Lee is a master level student of Marcel Marceau and has created original mime works since 1983. Lee and his troupe have earned the reputation of presenting high-quality programs with interactive audience participation.